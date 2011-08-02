Today on Talk at Ten, KRTS speaks with Jenny Grisham. Grisham has owned the Americana Salon in Alpine since 1996. She began her career in Austin where she received her barber license in 1991.

Her newest passion is helping beauty and barber school students to grow within the industry. She has been a member of Texas's Barber Advisory Board since 2010, and has worked to pass legislation designed to improve the barbering industry.

Anyone interested in learning more about barber education can contact Jenny Grisham at jenny@salonamericana.com.