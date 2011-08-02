A conversation with poet Harryette Mullen, a Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence.

Harryette Mullen’s poetry collection, Recyclopedia (Graywolf 2006), won a PEN Beyond Margins Award in 2007. Her previous book, Sleeping with the Dictionary (University of California, 2002), was a finalist for a National Book Award, National Book Critics Circle Award, and Los Angeles Times Book Prize. In 2004 she received a grant from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts, and in 2005 she was awarded a fellowship from the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. She is a professor of English at the University of California Los Angeles where she teaches creative writing and African-American literature.