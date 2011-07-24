Today on Talk at Ten, Rupa & The April Fishes, who perform Saturday, July 23 at Padres in Marfa.

Rupa & the April Fishes embody the pluralistic and paradoxical sounds of the San Francisco Bay Area. The band came together in 2006, in the Mission District. The band met through the closely tied arts community and started playing the bars in the barrio, attempting to forge a sound that would bring a strangely segregated city with a radical past into a joint space of engagement. Inspired by street music and the ethos of public art around the world, physician and bandleader Rupa started composing music in multiple languages in order to investigate the idea that what runs beneath the apparent differences is something deeper---our intrinsic need for human connection and shared celebratory experience