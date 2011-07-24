© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Mary Bones

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 24, 2011
Unknown to most Texans is the history of a group of early Texas artists, along with other regionalists, and their students, who worked and studied at Sul Ross. Starting in 1920 the Art Department was expanded, and by 1932 the Art Colony was begun. The Art Colony became an integral part of the summer sessions at the college for eighteen years.Great Texas regionalists such as Xavier Gonzalez, Otis Dozier and William Lester taught Art Colony courses. Mary Bones of the Museum of the Big Bend discusses a new exhibit showcasing the Art Colony.

