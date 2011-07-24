Today on Talk at Ten, and interview with poet and Lannan Writer-in-Residence Kristin Naca. Naca is a long-time member of the Macondo Writers’ Workshop in San Antonio, Texas. Her collection of poetry, Bird Eating Bird, was selected for the National Poetry Series mtvU Prize and appears with Harper Perennial. Bird Eating Bird was a finalist for the Audre Lorde Prize and Lambda Literary Award. She has received fellowships from the Minnesota State Arts Board, Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and the Consortium of Liberal Arts Colleges. She served as the 2010-11 Poetry Mentor at the Loft Literary Center. She teaches creative writing at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota.