Today on Talk at Ten, Lannan Foundation Writer-in-Residence Christian Campbell. Christian is a writer of Bahamian and Trinidadian heritage and the author of Running the Dusk. He studied at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar and received a PhD at Duke. His work has been published widely in journals and anthologies in the Caribbean, the UK, the US and Canada. An Assistant Professor of English at the University of Toronto, he has received grants and fellowships from Cave Canem, the Arvon Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Fine Arts Work Center, the University of Birmingham and elsewhere. Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa calls Running the Dusk, “the gutsy work of a long-distance runner who possesses the wit and endurance, the staying power of authentic genius.” Running the Dusk was a finalist for the Cave Canem Prize and the Forward Poetry Prize for the Best First Book in the UK and is the winner of the 2010 Aldeburgh First Collection Prize.