Jimi Lowrey & Steve Odewahn discuss the discovery of an uncharted astronomical object.

Lowrey moved to Fort Davis in 2006 and decided to build a telescope that would permit him to push observation to the limit. When looking for faint objects to pursue with his monster scope, Lowrey discovered an object - decidedly not a star - that looked like a green pea. Thinking it might be an undiscovered planetary nebula, Lowrey approached several scientists at McDonald Observatory to provide confirmation.

Odewahn obtained time on the Hobby-Eberly Telescope (HET) to get a low-resolution spectrogram of "sweet pea." Listen to the interview for more about the fascinating professional-amateur collaboration on this discovery.





Photo of Jimi Lowrey's "Sweet Pea."