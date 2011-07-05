© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Andrew of The Red Swing Project

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 5, 2011 at 8:24 AM CDT
Victor & Fiona Mae with Marfa's "red swing"

Today on Talk at Ten, The Red Swing Project. Founder Andrew (he prefers to not give his last name) started the Red Swing Project in 2007, in Austin, Texas with the intention of infusing an element of playfulness into an increasingly complicated urban environment.

According to Andrew, the Red Swing serves to remind the passerby of the joys of simplicity, inviting them to let go and be a child for a moment. Placed in different settings, the red plank of wood takes on different meanings: a tribute to the spirit of childhood, a monument to simple playfulness, a marker of optimism in the face of despair, or simply an object for children to play with.

img_8015

