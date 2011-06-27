© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Julie Reber and Barbara Love

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 27, 2011
Photo courtesy of WGBH.

Public television producer Julie Reber and Barbara Love of WGBH give KRTS a behind-the-scenes look at eight-time Emmy® Award-nominated Antiques Roadshow, PBS's highest-rated series.

In each hour-long Antiques Roadshow episode, specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers from across the nation offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles. Antiques Roadshow cameras capture tales of family heirlooms, yard sale bargains and long-lost items salvaged from attics and basements, while experts reveal the fascinating truths about these finds. The Roadshow visited El Paso for a taping in mid-June.

Barbara Love of WGBH, producer Julie Reber, and Tom Michael.

