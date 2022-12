Jake Silverstein, editor of Texas Monthly, tells how the films and the cities for the The Texas Monthly Rolling Roadshow were selected. Along with Alamo Draft House, The Rolling Roadshow brings great Texas films to Texas cities, including two to the town of Marfa.

On Friday, June 24, No Country For Old Men will be screened near Marfa, and on Saturday, June 25, Giant will be screened in the center of town.