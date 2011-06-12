© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

John Waters

Published June 12, 2011 at 7:59 PM CDT
John Waters, the publisher of the Big Bend Gazette, speaks with KRTS about a new Gazette article detailing the cancellation of the Border Wall at Presidio TX.

After the interview, KRTS received a call from a Marfa resident who attended Border Wall meetings in Presidio, and who described the design of the "wall" as a potential improvement to the levees existing there, viewing it as a public infrastructure project, as well as a security project.

Other callers described security fences & walls that were built within other areas of the Far West Texas (El Paso, Fort Hancock, Neely Crossing), though the Presidio project was cancelled.

