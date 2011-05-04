West Texas Wildfire Relief

Liz Lambert is helping to host a benefit concert in Austin to raise funds for agencies who assisted during the West Texas wildfires. The concert will benefit the Jeff Davis County Relief Fund, Marfa Public Radio, and the volunteer fire departments in Fort Davis and Marfa.

The concert is Friday May 6, from 6 to 10 PM, at Hotel San Jose in Austin. The lineup includes Moonlight Towers, Erika Wennerstrom, Amy Cook & David Garza, Patty Griffin, and Shawn Colvin.

Liz and some of the musicians join us Friday morning on Talk At Ten, live at 10 AM, with a replay at 6:30 PM.