© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

West Texas Wildfire Relief

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 4, 2011 at 8:49 PM CDT
tlk-110506-concert

Liz Lambert is helping to host a benefit concert in Austin to raise funds for agencies who assisted during the West Texas wildfires. The concert will benefit the Jeff Davis County Relief Fund, Marfa Public Radio, and the volunteer fire departments in Fort Davis and Marfa.

The concert is Friday May 6, from 6 to 10 PM, at Hotel San Jose in Austin. The lineup includes Moonlight Towers, Erika Wennerstrom, Amy Cook & David Garza, Patty Griffin, and Shawn Colvin.

Liz and some of the musicians join us Friday morning on Talk At Ten, live at 10 AM, with a replay at 6:30 PM.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: