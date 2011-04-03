Gary Kamiya, Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence in Marfa, discusses his recent work on "Talk At Ten," live at 10 AM, with a replay at 6:30 PM.

Kamiya co-founded the online magazine Salon.com and served as its editor, writing on a wide variety of international issues. A veteran journalist online and in magazines, his first book is the illustrated history Shadow Knights: The Secret War Against Hitler (2010).

Hear a second replay of the program at Noon on Saturday. Kamiya will be reading at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, April 9, at 6 PM.