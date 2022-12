Astrophysicist Craig Wheeler visits with KRTS to discuss black holes and supernovae. Hosting this episode of "Talk At Ten" is fellow astronomer Steve Odewahn. The pair will also preview the upcoming McDonald Observatory Open House.

Among the topics of today's discussion: what are supernovae and why are they so interesting to astronomers? Do supernovae give clues as to the chemistry of the universe? What is spectroscopy and how is it used?