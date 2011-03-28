© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Laura Langham & Patsy Culver

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 28, 2011 at 9:02 AM CDT
Miriam McCoy Pet Adoption Center, Fort Davis TX.

Laura Langham & Patsy Culver come to the KRTS Studios to talk about the new Miriam McCoy Pet Adoption Center, in Fort Davis. Listen live at 10 AM, with a replay at 7 PM. (At 6-7 PM, there will be a live broadcast of President Obama's speech on U.S. and NATO operations against Colonel Gadhafi in Libya.)

Laura Langham is the Executive Director of Grand Companions Human Society, and Patsy Culver is the COO. There will be a ribbon-cutting on Saturday April 2, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

 

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
