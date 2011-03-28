Laura Langham & Patsy Culver come to the KRTS Studios to talk about the new Miriam McCoy Pet Adoption Center, in Fort Davis. Listen live at 10 AM, with a replay at 7 PM. (At 6-7 PM, there will be a live broadcast of President Obama's speech on U.S. and NATO operations against Colonel Gadhafi in Libya.)

Laura Langham is the Executive Director of Grand Companions Human Society, and Patsy Culver is the COO. There will be a ribbon-cutting on Saturday April 2, from 10 AM to 2 PM.