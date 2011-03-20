Live at 10 AM is a KRTS interview with Hollywood producer Robert Shapiro, who was on the committee to select the Nicholl Fellows award winners for 2010, including Andrew Lanham' screenplay, The Jumper of Maine, which will be presented on March 26 as "The Reading," a staged presentation hosted by Ballroom Marfa at the Crowley Theater, at 3 PM and 8 PM.

Others on the committee included famed Hollywood screenwriters Diana Ossana and Andrew W. Marlowe.

Mr Shapiro oversaw Warner Bros in the 1980s during the release of such films as Superman, Private Benjamin, and Chariots Of Fire. He has producer credits on such films as Empire Of The Sun, Black Beauty, and Pee-Wee's Big Adventure.