At 10 AM (with replay at 6:30 PM) KRTS previews "The Reading," a staged theatrical presentation on April 26, hosted by Ballroom Marfa at the Crowley Theater in Marfa.

Andrew Lanham is the author of the screenplay that is being staged, with some local actors; it's entitled The Jumper of Maine. The screenplay won the The Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting award for 2010. Mr. Lanham will be joined by Carolyn Pfeiffer of Marfa, who is a co-producer of "The Reading."