West Texas Talk

Pronghorn Antelope

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 19, 2011 at 1:20 PM CST
The KRTS interview on Monday is about the rise and fall of pronghorn antelopes. KRTS speaks with Shawn Gray, Pronghorn Project Leader from Texas Parks & Wildlife. TPWD is working with Borderlands Research Institute at Sul Ross State University to raise the numbers of pronghorn antelopes in the Transpecos.

Hear the interview live at 10 AM, with a replay at 6:30 PM. Population levels in the Transpecos from 1978 to 2000 changed significantly from a high of 17,000 animals in the mid-to-late 80s to a low of 5,200 animals in year 2000. Where are they today in 2011?

