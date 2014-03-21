© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
There's Something Out There

Marfa Public Radio presents There's Something Out There, a radio documentary series about the strange things that happen in everyday life.

Latest Episodes
  • out-there-2
    Marfa Light
    Carlos and Drew were on a road trip back to Marfa from California when they spotted a mysterious light as they were close to their destination.
  • out-there
    Building 98
    It was a cold and windy night when Jennie Lyn first stayed at Building 98. She was awoken by some strange sounds that she still has not forgotten.
  • out-there
    La Llorona
    Known as “La Llorona” in Mexican folklore, the ghost of the wailing woman haunts rivers, creaks and streets, depending on who you ask. This popular myth…
  • out-there
    The Man in Black
    Billy finally saved enough money to move his family from a trailer to a house in West Texas. He thought he left his problems behind... until some of them…
  • out-there
    The Green Light
    Marfa residents Alice Quinlan and TK Croft were on their way back from the Border Zone UFO festival in Presidio, Texas when they saw a mysterious green…