Opinion: Not a C3 Presents Marfa Festival Fan

Marfa is facing a David and Goliath battle of unprecedented importance to the Entire Big Bend.

Austin-based C3 Presents wants and is planning a music festival on a ranch a few miles north of Marfa, just across the highway from the airport with an estimated attendance of six-thousand people the first year.

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn expresses his opinions on the proposed festival, and shares how he thinks it's not such a great idea.

**The opinions expressed in this segment are that of Lonn Taylor**