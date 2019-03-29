© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

Opinion: Not a C3 Presents Marfa Festival Fan

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 29, 2019
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

Marfa is facing a David and Goliath battle of unprecedented importance to the Entire Big Bend.

Austin-based C3 Presents wants and is planning a music festival on a ranch a few miles north of Marfa, just across the highway from the airport with an estimated attendance of six-thousand people the first year.

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn expresses his opinions on the proposed festival, and shares how he thinks it's not such a great idea.

**The opinions expressed in this segment are that of Lonn Taylor**

