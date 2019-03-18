The Navajo Code Talkers of World War II

The Navajo Code Talkers of WWII were bilingual Navajo speakers, specially recruited during World War II by the US Marine Corps to serve as radio men in the Pacific theater.

Lonn first heard of the Code Talkers in the early eighties when a friend of his in Santa Fe, who grew up on the Navajo Reservation, told him the stories that were passed down over the years.

Contrary to popular belief, The Navajo Code Talkers were not the first of their kind - During WWI, units of Cherokee and Choctaw were used during the Second Battle of the Somme and the Meuse-Argonne Offensive.

On this edition of The Rambling Boy. Lonn explores the histroy behind Native American radio men throughout the years.