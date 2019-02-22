More West Texas Wonders Questions Answered, Sort of...

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn teams up with Marfa Public Radio's Sally Beauvais in an attempt to answer some of the very tough questions that have been submitted to Marfa Public Radio's West Texas Wonders project, where you ask questions and we provide answers.





Susan Kirr of Marfa is curious why several of the old houses on Sacramento Street have two front doors. Austin Fay of Marfa wants to know when the last bighorn sheep was seen in the Big Bend. David A. Dunn of Oakland, Mississippi asks how the Toe Nail Trail, which runs from Christoval to Fort McKavett, got its name. Trisha Runyan of Presidio says she grew up with stories of buried treasure dropped from wagons carrying gold and supplies between San Antonio and Chihuahua, and she and her friends used to go out and hunt for the treasure. She wants to know if there's any record of someone actually finding buried loot and admitting it.