Rambling Boy

An Act of Creative Dissent

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 15, 2019 at 11:15 AM CST
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn take s a look at a book called a The Lost Words.

Written by two Englishmen. Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris, The Lost Wordshas been described as a "book of spells" and an "act of creative dissent" that seeks to conjure back the near-lost magic and strangeness of the nature that surrounds us.

The book began as a response to the removal of everyday nature words - among them "acorn", "bluebell", "kingfisher" and "wren" - from a widely used children’s dictionary, because those words were not being used enough by children to merit inclusion.

 

 

