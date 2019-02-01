A Little Night Earworm Music

Earworm; noun; a catchy song or tune that runs continually through a person's mind.

The term was coined by British novelist Dasmond Bagley, and first appeared in print in his1978 thriller Flyaway - However, the phenomenon was apparently in 1876 by Mark Twain in a Short story titled A Literaary Nightmare, about a man who cannot get the jingle that begins "Punch brothers, punch with care / punch in the presence of the passenjare"

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn explores the earworms of his life, including one he learned from his freshman-year roomate at TCU, which came from The Little Red Songbook: Songs to Fan the Flames of Discontent.