When Lonn lived in San Antonio in the 1960s, the city was home to five military bases, and at least five-hundred bars.

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn describes a few of his rambles into the nightlife sixties San Antonio had to offer.

Including collecting drink tokens at the 1-2-3 for Christmas gifts, and his run-ins with a particulalry charasmatic south Texas state leigslator at Hipp's.