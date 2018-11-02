© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

Nachitoches, Hoodrat Snacks, and Other Heavenly Delights

Published November 2, 2018
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

Everybody has a favorite hometown snack they can only enjoy in one particular place, in their hometown.

Whether it's meat pies in Nachitoches, salmon cheeks in Astoria, Rochester white hots, Gerber sandwiches in St. Louis, chicken riggies in Utica, or flaming hot Cheetos and nacho cheese and Big Red in San Antonio.

On this edition of the Rambling Boy, Lonn explores a new monthly subscription service that helps San Antonions living elsewhere get their fix of sweet, salty, and sour south Texas delicacies

