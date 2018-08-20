© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

How a Group of Roughnecks Ended up in Sherwood Forest During WWII

Published August 20, 2018 at 10:53 AM CDT
Oil, especially during war time is a crucial ingredient for success - From lighting towns, houses, and business to running factories, getting troops to the front line, and planes in the air.

The British were using so much oil during WWII, they had to bring in expert roughnecks from Texas and Oklahoma to amplify the amount of crude they could pull out of the ground.

On this edition of the Rambling Boy, Lonn takes a look at these U.S. roughnecks and examines the impact they made for the Allied war effort.

