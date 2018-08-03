© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

Voter Summons enclosed - Open Immediately

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 3, 2018 at 3:31 PM CDT
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

The word liar has always been inflammatory in Texas. Travelers to Texas in the 19th century were warned with the saying, "Call a man a liar in Vermont and he'll say, "You're another." Call a man a liar in Texas and he's likely to kill you."

According to Lonn, there's  a difference between lies and damn lies - and as it stands now, there are a lot of damn lies floating around, including from our elected state and federal officials.

On this edition of the Rambling Boy, Lonn explains how he thinks there's a connection between all these damn lies and the rise of public relations firms in U.S. fabric.

Latest Episodes: