Voter Summons enclosed - Open Immediately

The word liar has always been inflammatory in Texas. Travelers to Texas in the 19th century were warned with the saying, "Call a man a liar in Vermont and he'll say, "You're another." Call a man a liar in Texas and he's likely to kill you."

According to Lonn, there's a difference between lies and damn lies - and as it stands now, there are a lot of damn lies floating around, including from our elected state and federal officials.

On this edition of the Rambling Boy, Lonn explains how he thinks there's a connection between all these damn lies and the rise of public relations firms in U.S. fabric.