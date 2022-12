Here's something not many Americans know - During the second world war, Mexico supplied three-hundred men, attached to the 58th fighter group of the 5th U.S. Army Air Force, to help in the liberation of the Philippines.

Among the three-hundred men that made up the Aiguilas Aztecas (Aztec Eagles) was Captain Reynaldo Perez Gallardo.

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn recounts the heroism of Gallardo and the other Aztec Eagles.