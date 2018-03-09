Before Judd, there was Daddy-o Wade

On this edition of the Rambling Boy, Lonn talks about Bob "Daddy-o" Wade, an artist in Austin who helped shape Texas Cosmic Cowboy counterculture in the 1970s.

Daddy-o has been adorning the Texas landscape with giant sculptures, incorporating iconic Texas symbols, for forty-years.

From a thirty-five-foot high pair of cowboy boots to a forty-foot long wire and polyurethane iguana named Iggy, and even that mysterious, bullet-ridden van parked in front of Marfa's Lost Horse Saloon.