Rambling Boy

Before Judd, there was Daddy-o Wade

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 9, 2018 at 11:30 AM CST
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

On this edition of the Rambling Boy, Lonn talks about Bob "Daddy-o" Wade, an artist in Austin who helped shape Texas Cosmic Cowboy counterculture in  the 1970s.

Daddy-o has been adorning the Texas landscape with giant sculptures, incorporating iconic Texas symbols, for forty-years.

From a thirty-five-foot high pair of cowboy boots to a forty-foot long wire and polyurethane iguana named Iggy, and even that mysterious, bullet-ridden van parked in front of Marfa's Lost Horse Saloon.

Rambling Boy
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
