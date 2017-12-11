© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

Finnish Ski Troops During the Winter War

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 11, 2017 at 7:23 PM CST
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

Finland is a small country. It covers 130,666 square miles, about half the size of Texas, and its population of 5.5 million people is about a fifth of that of Texas. On this episode of Rambling Boy, Lonn celebrates the centennial of Finnish independence from Russia, which was declared in the immediate aftermath of the Bolshevik Revolution on December 6, 1917.

Lonn has a personal tie to the country. His wife's mother’s uncle, Karl Wilhelm Kankkonen, immigrated to America in 1879 from the coastal town of Kokkola, Finland to Astoria, Oregon. Lonn and his wife will fly the Finnish flag all weekend long.

Latest Episodes: