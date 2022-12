[audio mp3="http://marfapublicradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RMB-170728-La-Reunion.mp3"][/audio]

This week, Lonn talks about the French socialist utopian community founded in 1855, just west of Dallas. It was one of a handful of utopian communities in America. Today, all that exists is an old cemetery, surrounded by strip malls and apartment buildings.