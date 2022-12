[audio mp3="http://marfapublicradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RMB-170721-Kilpatrick.mp3"][/audio]

On this episode of Rambling Boy, Lonn recounts the infamous conflict between James Judson Kilpatrick, the town of Candelaria and the United States Army. J.J. Kilpatrick, as he liked to be called, came to Candelaria in 1906 from Laurenceville, Alabama to teach school. By 1918, he was embroiled in a violent feud that lasted until 1921.