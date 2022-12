On this episode of the Rambling Boy, Lonn reacts to a letter written by Graydon Hicks, the Fort Davis Superintendent of Schools, and gives his hot take on public school funding. He also shares a story about one person to come out of Texas's rural public schools: Luther Evans, who graduated in a class of nine from Bastrop High School, and went on to become the Librarian of Congress and the Director-General of UNESCO.