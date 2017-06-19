Agave Festival points to plant’s long history

On this episode of the Rambling Boy, Lonn reflects on Marfa's recent Agave Festival. Inspired by the documentary film Agave is Life, the three-day event included lectures, music, and food all related to the agave plant. Lonn highlights a few speakers: Dr. Steve Black, an archaeologist from Texas State University; Dr. Carolyn Boyd, the founder of the Shumla Archeological Research and Education Center at Comstock, Texas; and Dr. Phil Dering, an ethnobotanist.