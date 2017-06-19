© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

Agave Festival points to plant’s long history

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 19, 2017 at 11:57 AM CDT
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

On this episode of the Rambling Boy, Lonn reflects on Marfa's recent Agave Festival. Inspired by the documentary film Agave is Life, the three-day event included lectures, music, and food all related to the agave plant. Lonn highlights a few speakers: Dr. Steve Black, an archaeologist from Texas State University; Dr. Carolyn Boyd, the founder of the Shumla Archeological Research and Education Center at Comstock, Texas; and Dr. Phil Dering, an ethnobotanist.

Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
