On this edition of the Rambling Boy, Lonn speaks of fan and friend Teel Sale.

Teel is a retired professor of art at the University of North Texas who now lives in Ennis, Texas, with her husband, Rick Sale, who is also a poet. Now in her 80s, she makes art in addition to writing poems and essays.

Teel was inspired by a Ramble Lonn wrote about the stories of Hispanic Marfans of an earlier generation that can be found at the Marfa Public Library.