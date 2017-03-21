© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
lonn-taylor-web
Rambling Boy

Saint Urho: Grasshopper Hunter

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 21, 2017 at 11:50 AM CDT

On this episode of Rambling Boy, Lonn Taylor tells the tale of St. Urho’s Day. St. Urho is a mythical Finnish saint, invented in Minnesota in 1953 so that Finnish-Americans would have their own saint to celebrate or, as some claim, would have two days in a row on which to get gloriously drunk. Saint Urho was invented by a department store clerk when pressed about why the Finnish didn't have a saint like Saint Patrick. Since that fateful moment, Saint Urho's tale has been spun many ways, but today St. Urho is remembered as the man who rid Finland of grasshoppers.

