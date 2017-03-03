© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
lonn-taylor-web
Rambling Boy

Texas Independence Day

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 3, 2017 at 11:20 AM CST
lonn-taylor-pic-2

In this week's Rambling Boy, Lonn Taylor takes us back to the meeting of the Texas Convention in 1836. At this meeting, held for 17 days in an unfinished building at Washington-on-the-Brazos, a rough bunch of 59 Texans drafted a constitution for the new republic, organized a government, and appointed a president. Most of the delegates were representative of the frontier Texas environment, and after the convention, they returned to their roles as patriarchs in their hometowns.

Listen as Lonn takes us through the history of this rowdy bunch, tales of transients, a Mexican aristocrat, and Collin Mckinney, with whom Lonn has a surprising family connection.

Tags
Rambling Boy Rambling BoyLonn Taylortexas independenceconvention1836Colin MckinneyAunt Mollyhistory
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: