Texas Independence Day

In this week's Rambling Boy, Lonn Taylor takes us back to the meeting of the Texas Convention in 1836. At this meeting, held for 17 days in an unfinished building at Washington-on-the-Brazos, a rough bunch of 59 Texans drafted a constitution for the new republic, organized a government, and appointed a president. Most of the delegates were representative of the frontier Texas environment, and after the convention, they returned to their roles as patriarchs in their hometowns.

Listen as Lonn takes us through the history of this rowdy bunch, tales of transients, a Mexican aristocrat, and Collin Mckinney, with whom Lonn has a surprising family connection.