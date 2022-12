J. Frank Dobie was a folklorist and writer often dubbed "the father of Texas literature."

Lonn and Dedie recently went to Oakville, Texas for an event called Dobie Dichos -- a gathering of Texas writers to commemorate Dobie's life and works.

Today on the Rambling Boy, Lonn tells us about the Dichos, Dobie's impact, and how Lonn's family might have crossed paths with the Dobie forebears.