Texas Brags was a series of illustrated booklets that covered Texas-based topics between 1944 and 1972. Think of it as a lighthearted version of the Texas Almanac.

In this edition of the Rambling Boy, Lonn Taylor digs into the history of the Texas Brags booklets and the history of it's founder -- John Hayward Randolph. The latter proved to be pretty difficult but was aided by an old Marfa resident.