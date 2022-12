Former mayor of El Paso and author, Raymond Caballero has new book titled Lynching Pascal Orozco, and it is the topic of discussion on this week's edition of The Rambling Boy.

Members of a sheriff's posse killed five Mexicans thought to be bandits south of Van Horn, Texas in 1915. The situation got sticky when the posse discovered one of them happened to be Pascal Orozco, a hero of the Mexican Revolution.

