Windmills Explained

Windmills are everywhere in West Texas, and on this edition of Rambling Boy Lonn Taylor takes at look at what exactly makes them significant out here and across the United States.

The short answer: they tap into wells in an arid climate, making huge swathes of otherwise uninhabitable, dry grassland livable. Taylor goes beyond this to discuss major innovations in windmill technology, why cowboys hate them so much, and notable windmills in the area.

The Mimms Ranch windmill mentioned by Taylor can be seen off to the left while driving north out of Marfa on Highway 67.