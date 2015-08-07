© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

Steampunk Musings in a Former Railroad Town

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 7, 2015 at 11:15 AM CDT
Steampunk fashion on display at the Steampunk Worlds Fair (Steampunk Family the Von Hedwigs via Flickr/Creative Commons)

An encounter with a major of the Imperial Airship Marines -- an imagined German military unit that "never existed, but should have" according to the major -- was Lonn Taylor's first introduction to the world of steampunk.

As described by Taylor, steampunk is a lifestyle and art movement based on science fiction set in the 19th century. It holds steam, not electricity, as the main source of energy for machinery in its world. Victorian-era British clothing is the fashion of choice, and its community exists through conventions, meet-ups, and online forums.

In this week's Rambling Boy, Taylor gives a brief history of steampunk, remarks about the art it's produced, and advocates that Marfa should consider holding a steampunk exhibition of its own.

