© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
lonn-taylor-web
Rambling Boy

Filipino Cuisine in the Desert

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 31, 2015 at 11:15 AM CDT
lonn-taylor-web-292x300
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

Stopping at the Capri in Marfa for lunch not too long ago, Lonn Taylor says in this week's "Rambling Boy," was "like being back in Manila" -- the capital of the Philippines where he spent time as a boy.

That's because of the chef there on Sundays and Mondays, Shirley Villar. Villar is from the Phillipines and came to Marfa with recipes for traditional Filipino meals after learning to cook her country's dishes closer to home.

Taylor tracks down where her ingredients come from, runs down some dishes like pancit and lupias, and discusses how Villar ended up in West Texas. She operates at the Capri from 11am to 3pm on Sundays and Mondays.

 

Tags
Rambling Boy diningcaprirestaurantfood
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: