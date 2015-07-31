Filipino Cuisine in the Desert

Stopping at the Capri in Marfa for lunch not too long ago, Lonn Taylor says in this week's "Rambling Boy," was "like being back in Manila" -- the capital of the Philippines where he spent time as a boy.

That's because of the chef there on Sundays and Mondays, Shirley Villar. Villar is from the Phillipines and came to Marfa with recipes for traditional Filipino meals after learning to cook her country's dishes closer to home.

Taylor tracks down where her ingredients come from, runs down some dishes like pancit and lupias, and discusses how Villar ended up in West Texas. She operates at the Capri from 11am to 3pm on Sundays and Mondays.