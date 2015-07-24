© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

An Authorship Dispute Deepens

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 24, 2015 at 11:20 AM CDT
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

On this week's "Rambling Boy," Lonn Taylor offers a correction -- sort of.

Following the broadcast of Taylor's recent show on J. Frank Dobie, John D. Young, and the issue of who wrote  The Vaquero of the Brush Country, he received a call, and then an in-person visit, from a former California congressman named Duncan Hunter.

Hunter arrived at Taylor's home with an armful of old papers and a case in favor of Young, who he claims as a relative. In this episode, Taylor weighs the evidence once again, offering a window into the process of historical verification when you're missing a couple crucial pieces of evidence.

 

Latest Episodes: