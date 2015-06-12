© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
lonn-taylor-web
Rambling Boy

Cowgirls, Before They Were Bucked Out of the Rodeo

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 12, 2015 at 2:48 PM CDT
lonn-taylor-web

Rodeo has its roots firmly in cowboy culture, but in this week's "Rambling Boy" Lonn Taylor makes the case that cowgirls also played a pivotal part in early performances and competitions that shouldn't be forgotten.

Along the way, Taylor mentions Pecos' claim to have held the first rodeo in 1883, discusses "Buffalo Bill" Cody's role in getting women on broncos, runs off a series of acclaimed female riders, and recalls the story of how an Asian sultan once helped a cowgirl get back to the United States.

This is mostly in the context, Taylor says, of Marie LeCompte's book Cowgirls of the Rodeo: Pioneer Professional Athletes. While the rein of cowgirls was brief -- it ended in the early 1940s -- it was a fruitful period for them, according to LeCompte: on average they made more money than dentists and teachers did in 1936.

 

Rambling Boy
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: