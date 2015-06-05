Reassessing the Frontier Times Museum

When Lonn Taylor visited the Frontier Times Museum in Bandera 30 years ago it was itself an aging relic -- the type of building where you thought you might get an infection, he says. But upon a recent visit he found it transformed under the hand of new director Rebecca Norton. "At first I thought I had flushed my career down the toilet," Norton told Taylor. "Now I realize I had stepped into a museum director's dream."

In this episode of "Rambling Boy," Taylor runs down some of the Frontier Times' items -- nails welded together by the Great Chicago Fire, a "coiled serpent of English postage stamps" -- and discusses the history of the building, which was built in the 1930s by Jay Marvin Hunter. Despite all the changes for the better, according to Taylor, it hasn't lost its scrappy spirit, and expansions are upcoming.