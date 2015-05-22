Hinkle and Dean and Giant and Marfa

This week on Rambling Boy, historian Lonn Taylor regales us with stories of Bob Hinkle. Hinkle worked as James Dean’s dialogue coach on the 1956 movie Giant filmed in Marfa, Texas. Hinkle taught Dean to walk and talk like a Texan. The two men, both age 24, became great friends and spent their time in Marfa shooting rabbits and making what would be known as one of Hollywood’s classic films.

To learn more about Hinkle, Taylor suggests reading Bob Hinkle’s autobiography Call Me Lucky: A Texan in Hollywood (University of Oklahoma Press, 2009).