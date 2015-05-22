© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
lonn-taylor-web
Rambling Boy

Hinkle and Dean and Giant and Marfa

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 22, 2015 at 9:45 AM CDT
lonn-taylor-web

This week on Rambling Boy, historian Lonn Taylor regales us with stories of Bob Hinkle. Hinkle worked as James Dean’s dialogue coach on the 1956 movie Giant filmed in Marfa, Texas. Hinkle taught Dean to walk and talk like a Texan. The two men, both age 24, became great friends and spent their time in Marfa shooting rabbits and making what would be known as one of Hollywood’s classic films.

To learn more about Hinkle, Taylor suggests reading Bob Hinkle’s autobiography Call Me Lucky: A Texan in Hollywood (University of Oklahoma Press, 2009).

Tags
Rambling Boy HollywoodBob HinkleJames DeanCall Me Lucky: A Texan in Hollywoodgiant
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: