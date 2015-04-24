Wilborn Elliott, Bee Man

Last Friday the community gathered together to celebrate Marfa elder Wilborn Elliot's 90th birthday. The evening stretched into the night with a potluck, honorary speeches, and a horse shoe shaped honey cake, aglow with 90 lit candles.

Many people in Marfa know Elliot as the "Bee Man." For most of Elliot's life, he kept bees, selling their honey and famously moving swarms without a head net nor gloves. On today show, historian Lonn Taylor regales us with Elliot's biography, tracing Elliot's life and bee keeping across 90 years from Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, back to Texas, and finally to Marfa.