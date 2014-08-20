© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

Humorous Catch Phrases That Catch On

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 20, 2014 at 5:04 PM CDT
Lonn recounts those sometimes peculiar jokes and sayings created within the family.  He recalls a few of these expressions indirectly from friends, and others passed down over the generations.  Yet some of Lonn's anecdotes are from his own family.  An expression to take away from this week's column is that whenever one has gotten into a sticky situation, to say, "I got this wagon on a rock by myself and I will get it off by myself." Listen in to hear the whole story, and a few more!

